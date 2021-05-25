FABULOUS! Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma talks about her ‘best audience’ but there is a TWIST

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and cutest couples, Yuzvendra Chahal and Danashree Verma Chahal never fail to amaze their fans with their respective works. While the cricketer has been enthralling the cricket lovers with his cricketing skills, his wife has been wooing everyone with her killer dance moves.

The couple is quite active on social media. Both Yuzvendra and Danashree regularly upload pictures and videos to treat their Instagram family. While the cricketer has 6.5 million followers on Instagram, the choreographer has 3.9 million followers.

Danashree Verma Chahal has come up with a new video. Though dance is the highlight of the video, another interesting glimpse is garnering everyone’s attention.

In the video, Danashree can be seen grooving to the song ‘Booty Wurk’. Clad in palazzo pants, crop top, and jacket, she can be seen showcasing her cool dance moves. Now, the twist in the tale is that her husband Yuzvendra Chahal can also be seen in the video. No, he wasn’t dancing with her. He along with his pet dog can be seen watching Danashree’s dance through the window of their house and the pretty lady called them her ‘best audience’.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is all praises for THESE two celebs

Danashree captioned her post as, “When you have the best audience watching you @yuzi_chahal23 Work from home they say This is how they wanna get featured in my videos”

While the video has garnered love from the netizens, a few of the fans were excited to get a glimpse of Yuzvendra and they left comments such as ‘How many of you observed chahal at window’, ‘Piche dekho piche dekho’, ‘Yuzi bhai’ among others.

Take a look at the post right here.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.