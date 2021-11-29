Flashback! When Rahul Dravid went gaga over this cricketer’s passion for his sport and said ‘I think he is a much bigger inspiration than I have been’

MUMBAI: Rahul Dravid is one of the most successful test batsmen in India.

Also known as Mr Dependable, the former cricketer has won the audience’s heart with his incredible cricketing skills.

Born in a Marathi family and brought up in Bangalore, the handsome sports icon started playing cricket at the meager age of 12 and the rest is history. While his performance won the hearts of the audience, he is also admired for his personality. During his days, Rahul Dravid was known for his discipline and work ethic.

While he inspires many, he once talked about a cricketer whose journey inspires him and that person is none other than leg-spinner Pravin Tambe, who took a hat-trick at the age of 42.

During an old interview, Rahul Dravid had said, "I think he (Tambe) is a much bigger inspiration than I have been (to him).”

He added, "Someone like Pravin, who has spent so many years playing club matches and not even domestic cricket, is just one of the hundreds of thousands of kids of India who keep playing cricket without even having played first-class. His success is just phenomenal. He works hard, remains humble and I think he is a great inspiration for a lot of us. The way he goes about his business at this age, he is constantly willing to learn, is simply amazing. He is an integral part of the team."

