Gingerbread MOTIVATES Maria Sharapova to do THIS; watch video

MUMBAI: Festivals are incomplete without food. Different people have different favourite food. And it seems gingerbread is one of the favourite foods of Maria Sharapova. As Christmas is around the corner, she seems to be looking forward to gorge on some gingerbread.

The stylish sports personality recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a post that will give you some fitness goals and also leave you in splits.

Wondering why?

Well, the video sees Maria Sharapova working out because she wants to consume gingerbread this Christmas. As the video begins, she breaks into a smile, and then it showcases various glimpses of her workout session. She shared with her fans that she is getting the body ready for gingerbread consumption.



Her caption is witty as well as sweet. “Too early for Christmas tunes? Whoopsies. Just getting the body ready for gingerbread consumption” she wrote.

Take a look below.

Russian tennis diva Maria Sharapova is one of the most popular celebrities. She has not only impressed the sports lovers with her incredible performance on the field but also glamorous avatars. She started her tennis journey at the age of four. The five-time Grand Slam champion has won a number of titles throughout her career. She became the world No. 1 for the first time at the age of 18.

