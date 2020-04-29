Hardik Pandya gives Natasa Stankovic something to wear; netizens immediately find out what it is; check TB picture

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is not just known for his cricket skills but also for his style statements. The stylish all-rounder can be spotted sporting different hairstyles, trendy outfits, and his love for accessories is known to all.

The lad has an immense fan following. It seems his fans are well aware of his trademark accessories including his chain and watch.

Wondering why we say so? Well, we came across an old picture of his fiancée and actress Natasa Stankovic. In the picture, Natasa, who is known for films like Satyagraha and 7 Hours To Go, can be seen donning a black top which she teamed up with a denim jacket. She kept her hair open and looked trendy and stylish.

However, it’s the chain and watch that caught netizens’ attention.

Natasa, who was also seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9, did not write anything in the caption. As she shared the picture, netizens started talking about the accessories she wore.

One social media user wrote, “Hardik pandya’s chain and bracelet @hardikpandya93 biggggg fannn you are the best” while another commented, “This is pandya's chain and watch.”

Check out Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram picture right here:

What do you think about Natasa Stankovic’s throwback picture? Hit the comment section.





For the uninitiated, Natasa Stankovic got engaged to Hardik Pandya on 1 January 2020 on a yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.

Keep reading this space for more updates.