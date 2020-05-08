Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya makes his debut in something special; fans give MIXED REACTION

MUMBAI: Krunal Pandya, who is a popular cricketer, has recreated an old scene from his own life. One of the most special persons of his life accompanied him to do the same and it’s too adorable.

Wondering what it is? Well, Krunal, who is cricketer Hardik Pandya’s elder brother, made his TikTok debut.

However, the highlight of his debut is how he entered the world of TikTok.

It is a known fact that the Pandya brothers are very close to their father who has always supported them to follow their passion for cricketer. So, how can Krunal make his another debut without his father’s presence? Yes, his father can also be seen in his first TikTok video.

While sharing the video, Krunal wrote, “From 3 ft to 6 ft but a bat and my father are constant Making my debut on #TikTok! What do you guys think? Follow me on TikTok @ krunalpandya36”

The video showcases the cricketer sporting his jersey while his father donned formal wear. His father can be seen sitting on a chair while Krunal gears up to bat and then gives an expression, and the very next glimpse takes us back to his childhood days. Krunal adorably copies his own childhood expression. In the old glimpse, his father, too, can be seen sitting on a chair beside a sofa set. We must say the father-son duo beautifully recreated a beautiful moment from their life.

His family members, colleagues, buddies including Hardik, Pankhurii, Jassie Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, among others showered love on him via the comment section.

However, fans gave mixed reactions. Those who loved his TikTok video made comments like ‘Good one’, ‘How cute’, ‘Woww nyc’.

Those who probably want him to focus only on cricket made comments like ‘Nice video but hardik is real hero for cricket’, ‘Pls dont do that pls kunnu bro pls no tik tok pls.’

