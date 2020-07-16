Here’s why Yuzvendra Chahal doesn’t need a SUPERHERO

MUMBAI : Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most active social media users. While some of his posts are inspiring, others are delightful. In his Instagram post, the cricketer revealed why he doesn’t need a superhero.

Wondering what could be the reason? Well, the reason is adorable. He shared a picture wherein he can be seen posing with cricketer Rohit Sharma. Chahal shares a great camaraderie with Sharma. Sharma is like a brother to him and that’s the reason why he does not need a superhero.

(ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal remembers the day when his dream turned into reality; deets inside)

Beside the throwback picture, Yuzvendra beautifully wrote, “I don’t need a superhero, I have a big brother.”

Check out his post below.

Netizens could not agree more with Yuzvendra and mentioned how Rohit is also their inspiration. A fan commented, “And this Brother is our inspiration.” Another said, “Wow man...after a long long time...yuzi and ro together.”

What do you think about Yuzvendra’s caption for Rohit? Tell us in the comment section.

( ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal feels men should be like THIS; deets inside )