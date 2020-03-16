Hilarious! Did Sania Mirza fail at achieving this? FIND OUT

MUMBAI: Sania Mirza, who is one of the most popular and stylish sports stars, is a pretty active social media user.

The ace tennis player currently has more than nine million followers on Instagram. In addition to sharing pictures from her professional life, Sania often shares a slice of life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media page is home to innumerable pictures and videos. Talking about videos, she also comes up with some interesting videos that unleash her funny side. She is quite witty and her sense of humour is amazing. Her latest hilarious video will leave you in splits.

Today, Sania Mirza took to her social media handle and dropped a video. In the video, she can be seen doing various types of exercises. However, she hilariously explains that despite doing all the exercises she still could not get rid of the extra fat. In the background the song ‘Suno Kaho Kaha Suna’ plays. Sharing the video, the athlete wrote, “#sunokahosuna #reelitfeelit

#reelsofinstagram”

It seems Netizens found the reel quite amuzing. One social media user wrote, “Hahaha! To cute!!!.” Another commented, “Waaaaaaah cutieeeeee.” Take a look below.

On the work front, Sania Mirza is a six-grand slam title winner. The tennis star’s sports journey never fails to inspire her army of fans. A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, the gorgeous lady inspires all those who want to make a career in sports. She won the Wimbledon Junior Championship in 2003.

