HILARIOUS! This ‘moment’ between Yuvraj Singh and his gym trainer will leave you in splits; see his UNMISSABLE post

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey, is quite active on his social media pages.

While his motivational posts spread positive vibes, his hilarious posts leave netizens in splits. And his recent post belongs to the latter category.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the handsome sport star, who is known for his humorous side, shared a couple of pictures wherein he can be seen doing stretching exercises. However, it’s his caption that has tickled everyone’s funny bone.

The pictures see Yuvraj Singh with his furry friend. Looks like he called the little one his gym trainer in a funny way as he wrote in the caption, “When your gym trainer tells you to stretch more!! #poodle”

The post has garnered reactions from his fans as well as friends. Many Netizens took to the comment section and posted love emojis. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh, who recently welcomed his second child, pulled Yuvraj’s leg by writing, “Not sure kon kinnu train kar reha paaaaaji” Irfan Pathan on the other hand wrote, “Bhai kitna zulm kiya ek photo ke liye is bechare pe???”

Recently, on the occasion of Friendship Day, Yuvraj Singh had shared a lovely video wherein he compiled the varied priceless moments that he shared with his friends. “To a lifetime of friendship #HappyFriendshipDay”

