From Hitesh Bharadwaj to Sonakshi Batra, check out the WHOPPING per day remuneration of the cast of Colors Tv’s Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. Isha Malviya and Rohit Purohit, among others, have been winning the hearts of audiences with their performance. The current track revolves around Harleen’s entry creating disturbances in Nehmat and Advait’s marriage.

It is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, it formerly starred Priyanka Choudhary, and Ankit Gupta. Since September 2022, it stars Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Sonakshi Batra.

The cast members are earning a huge amount of remuneration. Here is the amount that the cast charges per episode:

Isha Malviya

She essays the role of Harleen on the show and charges Rs 45,000 per spiode.

Hitesh Bharadwaj

He plays the role of Ekam and charges Rs 55,000 per episode.

Twinkle Arora

She plays the role of Nehmat on the show and charges Rs 45,000 per episode.

Rohit Purohit

He plays the role of Advait and earns Rs 50,000 for one episode.

Sonakshi batra

She plays the role of Naaz on the show and charges 40,000 for one episode.

Khushpal Singh

He plays the role of Harman in the show and earns Rs 30,000 per episode.

Kavita Ghai

She plays the role of Rama in the show and charges Rs 40,000 per episode.

Raman Dhagga

He portrays the role of Rupi on the show and earns Rs 30,000 for one episode.

Neha Thakur

She essays the role of Mallika and charges Rs 30,000.

Sapna Soni

She plays the role of Niru in the show and earns Rs 25,000 for one episode.

Manish Khanna

He plays the role of Shamsher on the show and charges 30,000 for one episode.

Kamal Dandiala

She plays the role of Sato and earns Rs 32,000 per episode.

DISCLAIMER: All these are approximate figures and Tellychakkar has not quoted them. These have been taken from a YouTube channel.

