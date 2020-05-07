Sports

THIS is how Hardik Pandya PROPOSED to Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most popular celebrity couples.

07 May 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Even though we all are facing a difficult time currently owing to coronavirus outbreak, but Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic started the year on a great note. The two got engaged on the first day of this year.  

Their engagement ceremony made headlines for all the right reasons.

The cricketer and the Bollywood actress got engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style. Hardik got down on one knee before he confessed his feelings for his ladylove.

Both of them had taken to social media to share the good news with their fans, followers and friends.

While Hardik wrote, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged”, Natasa’s caption read, “Forever yes  @hardikpandya93”

Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on

The couple is going strong and often shares pictures to treat their fans. Check out some of their pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on

