THIS is how Hardik Pandya is spending quality time with Natasa and Agastya; SEE PICTURES

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most popular and stylish celebrity couples. They have a huge fan following on social media. They regularly share pictures and videos to treat their fans and followers.

Natasa has now shared two lovely pictures revealing how her cricketer husband is spending quality time with her and their son Agastya. The first picture sees Agastya having a gala time in the pool with his father. The second picture sees Hardik and Natasa cozily posing for the camera. Needless to say, the family is enjoying quality time in a fun way.

A few days ago, Hardik had shared a few glimpses from Agastya’s first day at the pool. Taking to his Instagram handle, the cricketer shared a series of pictures revealing how he had a fun time with his family. The pictures saw him adorably posing with Natasa and Agastya. He had also shared a couple of videos that saw him playing with his little boy. However, the highlight of the post was Agastya’s tryst with a swimming pool. “Too cool for the pool My boy’s clearly a water baby” read the caption of the post.

