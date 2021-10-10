INTERESTING! Is this Bollywood actress Hardik Pandya’s CELEBRITY CRUSH?

MUMBAI: One of the most popular cricketers, Hardik Pandya never fails to woo his fans and followers with his cricketing skills.

The all-rounder is also a fashionista and his style game is always on point. His social media handle gives glimpses of his different stylish avatars.

While he enjoys a massive fan following and many girls have crush on him, do you know who Hardik’s celebrity crush was? Well, according to the reports, it is none other than Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Yes, you read that right. During an interview, the cricketer’s celebrity crush got revealed.

Hardik Pandya is now married to Bollywood diva Natasa Stancovic. The two set major relationship goals. The cricketer and the Bollywood actress surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 as they announced their engagement. After getting engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style, they became man and wife during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020. Since then the celebrity couple has been setting major relationship goals by sharing glimpses from their life. The family is often seen having quality time while indulging in fun and outdoor activities. Hardik Pandya recently took to his social media page and uploaded a super cute video featuring him along with his little boy Agastya. The video shows various glimpses of the father-son duo.

