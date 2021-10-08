INTERESTING! When Ayushmann Khurrana said he would like to go on a date with P V Sindhu

MUMBAI: Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, who is popularly known as P V Sindhu, is one of the most popular Indian badminton stars. The stylish diva is no doubt a perfect example of beauty with brains and that’s why fans never stop admiring her.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana has been wooing fans with his acting skills. He has successfully established himself as a versatile actor in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following.

Also read: REVEALED! This is why PV Sindhu admires THESE non-badminton athletes the most

Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana once said that he would like to go on a date with P V Sindhu. Yes, you read that right!

Well, in a popular chat show on TV, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked who he would like to go on a date with if he were single to which he took P V Sindhu’s name and mentioned that he finds her hot. The badminton star too had reacted to the same during an interview. “I take it as a compliment and it’s nice of Ayushmann to say such a thing,” said P V Sindhu.

Interesting, isn’t it?

On the work front, P V Sindhu made her international debut in 2009. She is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion. This year, she made headlines for her stint in Tokyo Olympics. The ace sports star won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has worked in myriad commercial as well as critically acclaimed films including Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, and Gulabo Sitabo, among others.

Also read: WHAT! Not Ayushmann Khurrana, but this actor was first choice for Andhadhun

Credit: Times Of India