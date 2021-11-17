Kya Baat Hain! MS Dhoni relishes ‘chai date’ with his “Honey”; SEE CLICKS

MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the world's one of the best cricket captains, having won almost all major international trophies. He has time and again won cricket fans’ hearts with his performance. He has an immense fan following who look up to him for inspiration.

Also read: INTERESTING! Here’s why MS Dhoni was often teased as a ‘hopeless romantic’ by his friends

On the personal front, he is married to Sakshi, and the duo never fails to set major couple goals. The former Indian captain has a massive fan following; however, he is not that active on social media platforms. His wife Sakshi does make sure to treat his fans with his pictures. The star wife occasionally shares pictures of Dhoni leaving the fans jumping with joy. She has yet again shared a couple of pictures of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the pictures, the cricketer can be seen enjoying a glass of tea, in the accompaniment of his “Honey”. Any guesses who his honey is? Well, it is none other than his pet parrot. It seems the sports star is having a gala time at his home in Ranchi. ‘“Mahi” and his “Honey” ! #chaidates’ Sakshi wrote in the caption.

Check out the pictures here.

What do you think of Dhoni’s ‘chai date’ with his ‘Honey’? Tell us in the comment section.

Dhoni and Sakshi tied the knot on July 4, 2010 in the presence of family and close friends. They are blessed with a daughter whom they have named Ziva; she was born on February 6, 2015.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: OMG! Did you know? Sakshi never liked this look of MS Dhoni, she called it a DISASTER