Marvellous! India's Wealthiest Sports Icon; Check out who Tops the list!

Numerous people, from Olympic heroes to kabaddi winners to cricketing masters, have not only won the hearts of millions of people but have also accumulated enormous money due to their talent in sports and lucrative sponsorship deals.
Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: A limited number of outstanding sports figures have achieved remarkable heights in the diverse and sports-obsessed country of India, where players are worshipped as idols. These individuals have achieved these heights not just in terms of fame and glory but also in terms of their enormous fortunes.

Numerous people, from Olympic heroes to kabaddi winners to cricketing masters, have not only won the hearts of millions of people but have also accumulated enormous money due to their talent in sports and lucrative sponsorship deals.

Former captain of the Indian cricket team and international cricketer Virat Kohli hails from India. Kohli is a skilled right-handed batsman who is regarded as one of the greatest in the world. According to popular news reports, Virat Kohli, an Indian cricketer, is worth $122 million (approximately INR 1010 crore in 2023). Virat Kohli tops the list of richest sportspersons in India by earning the most money. He currently acts as the team's cornerstone and is the leading contender to topple Sachin Tendulkar's records.

His annual salary from the BCCI, his IPL contract, and endorsements are his main sources of revenue. The ISL football franchise FC Goa, situated in Goa, is co-owned by him.

The actor owns a number of businesses, including the restaurant One8 Commune. Virat and his actress wife Anushka Sharma collaborated to complete a number of investments.

In ODI cricket, Kohli has a chance to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record for the fastest batsman to reach 13000 runs. When India competes in the World Cup, which is set to begin on October 5, he is also anticipated to play a significant role.

