MUST READ! Did you know Ajinkya Rahane learnt THIS martial art?

Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently the vice-captain of the Indian Test cricket team, has a massive fan following.

Known for his batting technique and fielding skills, the handsome sports star is admired by many. Ajinkya Rahane represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and Delhi Capitals in IPL. The cricketer, who made his international debut in a Twenty20 International against England at Manchester in August 2011, never fails to woo cricket enthusiasts with his sporting skills.

While Ajinkya Rahane is known for his cricketing skills, he was also pro in a martial art. Yes, you read that right.

Ajinkya Rahane is also a trained martial artist. Well, the cricketer is also a karate black belt.

Ajinkya Rahane’s social media game is also on point. He regularly shares updates from his personal and professional lives. Recently, he took to social media to show how one can use a low couch as fitness equipment. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajinkya Rahane uploaded a video wherein he can be seen working out by using the couch as a piece of fitness equipment. The cricketer captioned his post as, “Finding a way to slot in these little exercises whenever possible .” And on another occasion, he was seen having a gala time with his little daughter. The caption of the cute picture read, “Booked for the week.” Take a look below.

