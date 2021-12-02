MUST READ! I’ve grown not just as a player but as a person, says Hardik Pandya as his association with Mumbai Indians ends

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya, who was an integral part of Mumbai Indians, got emotional and penned down a heart-melting note, dedicating it to the team.

Mumbai Indians has ended their association with Hardik Pandya.

Also read: MUST READ! Hardik Pandya REVEALS how to be ELEGANT but there’s a TWIST

Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram handle and shared the precious memories that he created during his stint in the team. He compiled the moments in a video clip. There is also a glimpse of his son Agastya in the video. An emotional Hardik mentioned that he would carry these moments with him for the rest of his life. To accompany the video, the famous song ‘Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal’ plays in the background.

“I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I’ve made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful. I’ve grown not just as a player but as a person. I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever,” wrote the cricketer tagging the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians.

Fans were heartbroken and hoped that Mumbai Indians would take him back. “HP you will be back in Blue and Gold” said one social media user while another commented, “Don't go another team... Definitely mumbai indians will take you back”.

Check out the video here.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has reacted to the development, saying on ESPNCricinfo, “It's simply about money, it has to be. There's no way that Mumbai [Indians] didn't want Hardik Pandya, every franchise wants him. But they would have only been able to offer him that third spot because and Bumrah and Rohit rightly take up those two slots.”

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Credit: HT

Also read: DELIGHTFUL! Hardik Pandya has got the sweetest REASON to SMILE; watch VIDEO to know more