MUST READ! This is why Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli is one of those celebrities whose professional as well as personal life inspires millions of fans.

On the professional front, Kohli who is the captain of the Indian cricket team has been wooing cricket lovers with his brilliant performances on the field, and on the personal front, he is happily married to actress Anushka Sharma. After dating for a long time, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on 11 December 2017. The two are now parents to a baby girl. Virat and Anushka welcomed their baby girl on 11 January 2021.

For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met during the shooting of a commercial ad for shampoo. In an old interview, Virat had revealed that he was the nervous one when they first met. “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly,” he said.

Another interesting and unbelievable part is that Virat never really proposed to Anushka. During an Instagram live session with footballer Sunil Chettri, he revealed, "We never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever.”

Credit: India Today

