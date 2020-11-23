Natasa Stankovic gets candid about pregnancy weight loss; SEE POST

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most popular and stylish celebrity couples. They have a huge fan following on social media. They regularly share pictures and videos to treat their fans and followers. Both Hardik and Natasa are fashion conscious and keep on posting pictures, showcasing their different looks.

Natasa, in her latest post, has revealed how she has lost weight after pregnancy. Hardik and Natasa embraced parenthood this year. The two welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020. The actress regularly shares adorable pictures with her son and both of them look lovely in the frames.



Many of her fans have been curious to know how she has managed to shed weight post giving birth to her son. Now, sharing a video of herself, she revealed the secret. The actress wrote, “Some of you have asked me how have a lost weight after pregnancy . As I’m not someone who does gym or any heavy training I guess I can only thank to my good genes and a healthy food.”

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya shares an adorable video with son; talks about the moments that he will never forget

Earlier, the actress had shared pictures from her son’s first Diwali celebration. Hardik could not join his family for Diwali celebration as he is occupied with his cricket commitment. Later, Natasa had also shared a throwback picture with Hardik and it was all things love.

Take a look below.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic visited THESE destinations together; SEE PICTURES

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.