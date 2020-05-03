Natasa Stankovic has already been accepted as ‘bahu’ in Pandya family; these pictures are proof

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic has carved a path for herself in showbiz. She is one of the hottest divas of the entertainment world. She made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She is also known for her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.

Her personal life also makes headlines. She got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo got engaged on a yacht in Dubai this year. Since then, the two are going strong and make for a hot and stylish couple.

In fact, going by some of the Instagram pictures of both Hardik and Natasa, it seems the actress has already been accepted as ‘bahu’ in the Pandya family.

The following pictures chronicle different moments from the couple’s life. Natasa can be seen spending quality time not just with her would-be-husband Hardik but also his family members including his brother and cricketer Krunal and his wife Pankhuri.

