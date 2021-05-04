Natasa Stankovic’s fans go aww as she talks about ‘my everything’; watch video of Hardik and Agastya

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic took to social media and shared an adorable video featuring her husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya and their little bundle of joy Agastya.

The video sees the father-son duo spending quality time in an adorable way. While the cricketer can be seen talking to Agastya, the tiny tot can be seen staring at him and then putting his face on his father’s chest. The glimpse is too adorable for words. Natasa Stankovic has captioned the post as, “my everything.” The fans of the actress have gone aww and made comments such as ‘Oh this is so cute Agastya’, ‘So cute’, ‘Loveee’, among others.

ALSO READ: Did you know Natasa Stankovic did not know who Hardik Pandya was when she met him for the first time?

Natasa Stankovic is pretty active on social media. A few days ago, she had shared a picture wherein she was seen having a gala time with Agastya in a swimming pool.

Check out the posts right here:

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic is a well-known film and television actress. She has appeared in films like The Zero, 7 Hours to Go, and Satyagraha. She has also tried her hands in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. The actress is immensely popular for her dancing skills.

On the personal front, the actress is married to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo is one of the most popular couples. After getting engaged on 1 January 2020, the couple got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Check out how Hardik’s wife Natasa and Krunal’s wife Pankhuri are bonding with each other