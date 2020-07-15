Netizens shower love on Hardik Pandya’s ladylove Natasa Stankovic as she flaunts her baby bump in this stunning photo

MUMBAI : Not just Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, their friends, colleagues and fans are also excitedly waiting for the birth of their first child.

A day ago, the pretty actress took to social media and shared a picture wherein she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. In the picture, Natasa can be seen clad in a pretty short dress which she teamed up with a pair of white sports shoes. She kept her hair open and flashed her beautiful smile as she posed for the camera. She looked stunning.

As soon as she shared the picture, Natasa’s friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry started pouring love on her. Netizens too were not behind. They showered love on her and also complimented the mom-to-be.

We came across comments such as ‘Mam u look so beautiful’, ‘Congrats very much mam’, ‘Congratulations’, ‘Lovely’. Another user even wanted to know the name of her baby in advance. ‘Can u please tell the name of that little champ’ read the comment.

Check out Natasa’s stunning picture here:

Now, take a look at some of the reactions of fans.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most popular celebrity couples. The lovebirds enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Earlier, both the cricketer and the actress had taken to social media to announce the good news. Sharing a lovely picture on social media, Hardik had written, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.