OMG! Virender Sehwag turns ‘Gabbar’; netizens REACT

MUMBAI: The latest Instagram video of Virender Sehwag has caught the attention of the netizens.

The former cricketer, who wears multiple hats, is pretty active on social media. Via this platform, he makes sure to stay in touch with his fans and followers. His Instagram page is home to myriad posts. From spreading awareness about different important matters to sharing his take on the performance of the cricketers to revealing his witty side via videos and pictures, Sehwag does it all. Currently, he has 6.1 million followers on the photo-sharing application and the comment section is testimony to the fact that his fans look forward to his posts.

The cricketer’s latest Instagram post has left everyone in splits. It has also reminded fans of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer ‘Sholay’ and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gabbar Is Back’.

Taking to Instagram, Virender Sehwag has shared a video from his shoot diaries. The video sees Virender with a gun. He shoots at the mirror and then laughs out loud. The caption of the video reads “Shoot time :) Hahaha” followed by the hashtag #gabbar.

Impressed by his look, one of the fans commented, “Viru sir is getting younger day by day” while another called him “Real gabbar of cricket”. Another social media user referred Akshay Kumar starrer film ‘Gabbar Is Back’ and wrote, “Gabbar is back”. Virender also reminded a fan of ‘Sholay’ as the user asked the famous question “Kitne admi the”

