PV Sindhu beats the summer heat in style with this special person; watch the interesting video

MUMBAI: PV Sindhu took to her social media handle and shared a video that you can’t afford to miss.

It’s a video and the same sees the sports star having a gala time in an inflatable swimming pool. The partner in her crime was none other than her little nephew. The two can be seen in a fun mood as they were enjoying their holiday. The video is too adorable for words and shows how to beat the summer heat in style. “SUNDAY & #sundayswiththisone #relax #recharge #nephew #nephewlove” PV Sindhu captioned her post.

ALSO READ: PV Sindhu: I have learnt a lot more from my losses

Take a look below.

In addition to her sporting skills, PV Sindhu is also known for her style game. Recently, she had shared a video wherein she showcased her different looks. Check out the video here:

What’s your take on PV Sindhu’s latest Instagram post? Hit the comment section.

On the work front, PV Sindhu started playing badminton from a young age and eventually went on to establish herself as a successful sports star. A recipient of the sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the pretty lady made her international debut in 2009. She is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: After talking about the ‘inexpensive way to change your looks’, PV Sindhu shares an unmissable BTS video; WATCH