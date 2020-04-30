Rohit Sharma turns a year older; Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Shami write heartwarming birthday notes for him; check

MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma, who is one of the most popular cricketers, is celebrating his birthday today (30 April).

The famous sports personality, who made his India debut as early as 2007, turns 33 today. However, as we know due to coronavirus pandemic, citizens are locked up in their homes. Thus, the birthday obviously be home and spend quality time with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

On his special day, his colleagues and buddies made sure to make him feel special. Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Shami showered love on him via social media. They penned down adorable notes for the birthday boy.

On his birthday, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed the actual secret behind his smile. Sharing a lovely picture with Rohit Sharma, he wrote, “On your birthday I take the opportunity to show everyone the actual secret behind your smile Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa sharaammaaaa #cutesmallcheeks”

As no one can step out at this time, Suresh Raina asked him to stay home and bake a cake. “Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @rohitsharma45 #happybirthdayrohit#topman,” read his caption.

Mohammad Shami wished him all the luck and happiness as he wrote, “Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”

Check out the posts here:

TellyChakkar wishes Rohit Sharma a very happy birthday!