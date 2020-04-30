Sports

Rohit Sharma turns a year older; Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Shami write heartwarming birthday notes for him; check

Rohit Sharma is celebrating his birthday today.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma, who is one of the most popular cricketers, is celebrating his birthday today (30 April).  

The famous sports personality, who made his India debut as early as 2007, turns 33 today. However, as we know due to coronavirus pandemic, citizens are locked up in their homes. Thus, the birthday obviously be home and spend quality time with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

On his special day, his colleagues and buddies made sure to make him feel special. Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Shami showered love on him via social media. They penned down adorable notes for the birthday boy.

On his birthday, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed the actual secret behind his smile. Sharing a lovely picture with Rohit Sharma, he wrote, “On your birthday I take the opportunity to show everyone the actual secret behind your smile Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa sharaammaaaa #cutesmallcheeks”

As no one can step out at this time, Suresh Raina asked him to stay home and bake a cake. “Happy birthday, Rohit! Wishing you and the family health and happiness in these dire times. Stay home, stay safe, bake a cake. @rohitsharma45 #happybirthdayrohit#topman,” read his caption.

Mohammad Shami wished him all the luck and happiness as he wrote, “Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”

Check out the posts here:

TellyChakkar wishes Rohit Sharma a very happy birthday! 

Tags Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal Suresh Raina Mohammad Shami Ritika Sajdeh Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here