Suresh Raina has an IMPORTANT message for all the PARENTS; read to know

MUMBAI: Suresh Raina, who is blessed with a daughter and a son, believes that happy and healthy parents raise happy and healthy children.

The cricketer took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful family picture. For the uninitiated, Suresh is married to Priyanka Raina. They have a daughter named Gracia and a son named Rio. Gracia was born in 2016 while they welcomed Rio this year. In the latest picture shared by Suresh, Gracia can be seen sitting on her father’s lap while Rio can be seen with his mother who is holding him with utmost care and affection. Along with the picture, the cricketer wrote an important message.

After highlighting the importance of happy and healthy parents, Suresh further spoke about the lessons of lockdown. “Lockdown has taught us various ways to strengthen the bond & love each other in unusual ways,” he wrote.

However, the cricketer is disturbed to read about negative things that are happening. “At the same time it’s disturbing to read about how exponentially the number of child abuse & domestic violence cases have grown around the world during this pandemic,” he added in his caption.

The cricketer urged that anyone who is facing such violence should reach out for help.

