Unbelievable! MS Dhoni's Daughter, Ziva grabs eyeball by skillfully driving on a ride with her mommy, Sakshi Dhoni; Know here more!

Fans of the cricket player can see a glimpse of his lovely world through his wife, even though he doesn't post much on social media. If you're not familiar, Sakshi's hometown of Dehradun is where the couple was married on July 4, 2010. With their daughter Ziva, the pair is blessed.
MS Dhoni

MUMBAI :  Among the most adorable couples in the cricket world are Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. For their followers out there, the pair is a match made in heaven, and they never fail to provide inspirational couple goals. Fans of the cricket player can see a glimpse of his lovely world through his wife, even though he doesn't post much on social media. If you're not familiar, Sakshi's hometown of Dehradun is where the couple was married on July 4, 2010. With their daughter Ziva, the pair is blessed.

(Also read:INTERESTING! Here’s why MS Dhoni was often teased as a ‘hopeless romantic’ by his friends

On December 19, 2023, Sakshi Dhoni posted a breathtaking video of her adorable baby Ziva Dhoni to her Instagram stories. It showed the mother-daughter pair having fun on a yacht ride in Dubai under a dusk backdrop. However, the thing that got everyone's attention was that Ziva, who is eight years old, was the one driving the yacht. The young child skillfully navigated the yacht over the water's waves, showing her skill.

Indeed, there is no denying that MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are avid travelers, and they frequently take trips both within India and abroad with their daughter Ziva. Sakshi Dhoni, for example, released a video clip on November 21, 2023, that included adorable moments from her family's vacation in Nainital. Sakshi was spotted on a boat ride with her daughter Ziva in one of the glimpses, while in the other she was seen basking in the sunshine of the hills while seated on her husband M.S. Dhoni's lap.

Ziva Dhoni gained a great deal of expertise and skills at a relatively young age due to her parents, MS Dhoni and Sakshi, providing her with a good upbringing. Evidence of the same was discovered in 2019, when the diva and Hardik Pandya took a deep swim together. At only six years old, the young girl showed up at ease and self-assured as she enjoyed her swim.

(Also read: Apart from cricket, MS Dhoni has THESE seven sources of income

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

 
 

