Virender Sehwag COMPETES with his SPECIAL SOMEONE

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag won fans over through his amazing cricket skills and jovial personality. Now, he is winning hearts with his delightful posts that he shares on social media platforms.

Yesterday, the former cricketer, who has 5.3m followers on Instagram, shared a video wherein he can be seen competing with someone special.

Any guesses who that person is? Well, he is none other than his son, Aaryavir.

For the uninitiated, Virender Sehwag is married to Aarti Sehwag. They are blessed with two sons, Aryavir and Vedant who were born in 2007 and 2010 respectively.

In the latest video shared by the cricketer, he and his son can be seen sprinting. As they finish the race, the father and son burst into laughter. It won’t be wrong to say that they enjoyed the race. This is indeed a beautiful and fun way to bond with kids. We must say the cricketer sets major parenting goals.

One fan commented, “Younger you is giving you a tough competition sir.”

Another wrote, “Still fit enough.”

Check out the video here:

Previously, the cricketer was seen enjoying an indoor game with his children. Take a look.

p>What do you think about Virender Sehwag’s way of bonding with his children? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.