When Hardik Pandya faced a problem due to his 'attitude problems'

MUMBAI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya is a well-known name in the world of cricket. The cricketer, who is the younger brother of cricketer Krunal Pandya, is being loved by his fans for his fantastic cricketing skills.

But did you know the fashion-conscious cricketer, who with his hard work has carved a path for himself in the world of cricket, once faced a problem due to his 'attitude problems'?

Well, Hardik himself had revealed the incident. During an interview to a website, he revealed that he was dropped from his state age-group teams due to his 'attitude problems'. He added that he was 'just an expressive child who does not like to hide his emotions'.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who has an army of followers on Instagram, has been entertaining the netizens with his social media activities. He often shares posts from his personal as well as professional lives. The all-rounder always comes up with interesting posts that are certainly not to be missed. He also writes apt captions to support his pictures and videos. Recently, the cricketer had shared a video wherein he and wife and actress Natasa Stankovic were seen dancing with Krunal and his wife Pankhurii Sharma Pandya. The dance video sees the four of them – Hardik, Natasa, Krunal, and Pankhuri, grooving to the song ‘Ay Rico Rico Rico’. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed son, Agastya, in July 2020.

