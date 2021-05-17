When Hazel Keech did not show any interest in Yuvraj Singh

MUMBAI: Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech are one of the most popular and cutest celebrity couples. The cricketer and the actress make a lovely couple. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s love story never fails to amaze fans.

But did you know there was a time when Hazel would show no interest in Yuvraj Singh? Well, during an appearance together on the popular comedy TV series The Kapil Sharma Show, Yuvraj revealed that after meeting Hazel at a party, he asked her out for coffee. However, Hazel did not want to give him any wrong signals. She also did not want to hurt his ego by turning him down, so she would say yes and then switch off her phone. This happened at least seven or eight times, according to him. Well, the rest is history.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh’s better half Hazel Keech REVEALS how Karwa chaut became a part of her LIFE

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got engaged in 2015. The lovebirds exchanged the rings on a beach in Bali. They became man and wife in 2016, and since then, they have been giving their fans and followers major relationship goals. Also, both of them share pictures with each other on their social media handles and set couple goals. Hazel had once shared a lovely post to appreciate her husband and fans were all hearts for it. Sharing a picture with Yuvraj, Hazel had written on Instagram, “Im so glad we got locked up together during this Covid time, i dont know what i would done without you. This time has been a testing for everyone, and you have not only managed to look after our family but you have also managed to look after those less fortunate than us. You have a gift to somehow find something to laugh about and make light of tough situations. You call me chipku but is cos i never wanna be without you! Thank you for so much Husband, i love you”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

CREDITS: HINDUSTAN TIMES

ALSO READ: ‘Broken Bahubali’ Yuvraj Singh's latest VIDEO on Insta is NOT to be missed