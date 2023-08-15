Woah! Virat Kohli earns THIS much per post on Instagram, check it out

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli is one of the most feted cricketers, with massive international acclaim. Even though at present, he is not playing cricket much due to the changing team dynamics, Kohli still garners huge influence over thousands of people.

Also read - MUST READ! This is why Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma

His social media following is proof of that. Virat Kohli is one of the highest-earning Indian and third richest athletes on Instagram. Here is everything to know about it.

According to recent reports, Virat Kohli earned the most money from the social media site among Indians. At present, the said Indian cricketer has 256 million followers on photo and video blogging platform Instagram.

Virat Kohli is the only Indian who has made it to the top 20 of the highest-earning people globally on Instagram. Reportedly, the Indian cricketer has charged USD 1.38 million per sponsored post on Instagram.

This translates to INR 11.45 crore for a single Instagram post. Amongst the Indians on the list, Priyanka Chopra Jonas comes second at the 29 position. The Bollywood and Hollywood actress charges USD 532,000 or INR 4.40 crore per Instagram post.

Cristiano Ronaldo, has assumed the first position in this list with 599 million followers on Instagram, followed by Lionel Messi. Hopper HQ reported that Ronaldo charges USD 3.23 million or INR 26.75 crore per Instagram post. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi charges USD 2.56 million or INR 21.49 crore per Instagram post.

Hopper HQ's co-founder – Mike Bandar has made some interesting observations with this list. He noted that celebrities' earnings have exponentially increased over the years on Instagram.

Also read - Whoa! Virat Kohli reveals why he sold most of his cars, says “I was like this is pointless…”

He also noted that the influence of sports stars is much wider than the field. Bandar added, “It's apparent that the glitz and glamor of traditional celebrities still holds power over the new 'influencer' status. Ronaldo and Messi not only dominate the pitch, but also the digital sphere as it's clear they personify the power of personal branding and the influence it holds over us 'ordinary' people.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla





