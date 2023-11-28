Wow! Netizens tease Shubman Gill with Sara Tendulkar's name after he is announced as the captain of Gujarat Titans

MUMBAI: Shubman Gill is the new captain of the Gujarat IPL team. The young cricketer is making rapid strides in his career. This year, he is one of the top ODI players as per ICC rankings. Now, this is a new feather in his cap.

Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of the team from Hardik Pandya. Many fans believed that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would be made captain however the management opted for Shubman Gill.

Cricket experts feel it is good to have an Indian captain for the side. Jubilant netizens have not forgotten to bring in the Sara Tendulkar angle to the congratulatory notes.

As we know, the whole world believes that Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are a pair. The two are being shipped like crazy on social media.

While there are rumours that Sara Tendulkar might be seeing young entrepreneur Khushpreet Singh Aulakh, the world is manifesting Shubh-Sara as the next IT couple of India. It is not surprising that people managed to wish him bringing in the Sara Tendulkar angle. Take a look at the tweets...

I am proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and I cannot thank the franchise enough for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. Let’s make it memorable!



To all the fans… #AavaDe! pic.twitter.com/LNELWqwURD — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) November 27, 2023

Ab sara ka kya hoga — Rahul Yaduvanshi (@Yadav100Rahul) November 27, 2023

Bahut sara congratulations — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, (@memenist_) November 27, 2023

Sara ki sara responsibility aab tumhare upar he hai — Pawan Shukla (@Shukla8175) November 27, 2023

Bhai all the best sara pyar luta do — Rathore (@ramchandra044) November 27, 2023

Sara Bhabhi ka ashirwad haii tum koo — King Appu (@itsKingAppu) November 27, 2023

The video of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar coming out of the Ambani event made their shippers very happy. In fact, when Sara Tendulkar was seen outside the home of Vidhu Vinod Chopra it was said that she went to meet Shubman Gill. It seems Gill and Agnidev Chopra are very good friends.

