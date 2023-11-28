Wow! Netizens tease Shubman Gill with Sara Tendulkar's name after he is announced as the captain of Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill is the new captain of the Gujarat IPL team. The young cricketer is making rapid strides in his career. This year, he is one of the top ODI players as per ICC rankings. Now, this is a new feather in his cap.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 23:15
Shubman

MUMBAI: Shubman Gill is the new captain of the Gujarat IPL team. The young cricketer is making rapid strides in his career. This year, he is one of the top ODI players as per ICC rankings. Now, this is a new feather in his cap. 

Also read - Finally! Shubman Gill breaks silence on online trolling and comments on his love life; Says ‘It affects us also

Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of the team from Hardik Pandya. Many fans believed that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would be made captain however the management opted for Shubman Gill. 

Cricket experts feel it is good to have an Indian captain for the side. Jubilant netizens have not forgotten to bring in the Sara Tendulkar angle to the congratulatory notes.

As we know, the whole world believes that Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are a pair. The two are being shipped like crazy on social media. 

Also read - INteresting! Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill secretly met in the city? Read on for more

While there are rumours that Sara Tendulkar might be seeing young entrepreneur Khushpreet Singh Aulakh, the world is manifesting Shubh-Sara as the next IT couple of India. It is not surprising that people managed to wish him bringing in the Sara Tendulkar angle. Take a look at the tweets...

The video of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar coming out of the Ambani event made their shippers very happy. In fact, when Sara Tendulkar was seen outside the home of Vidhu Vinod Chopra it was said that she went to meet Shubman Gill. It seems Gill and Agnidev Chopra are very good friends.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Shubman Gill Sara Tendulkar Indian Cricket Team sachi Tendulkar IPL Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 23:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are taking the next step in their relationship. They will be tying the knot in...
Wow! Netizens tease Shubman Gill with Sara Tendulkar's name after he is announced as the captain of Gujarat Titans
MUMBAI: Shubman Gill is the new captain of the Gujarat IPL team. The young cricketer is making rapid strides in his...
Woah! Let's check out Kim Kardashian's net worth as of 2023
MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian, the queen of reality TV turned savvy business mogul, has not only graced our screens but also...
Woah! Is Animal 2 already in the the making? Makers reveal
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol starrer action crime film Animal is one of the most-awaited...
Wow! Allu Arjun celebrates 14 years of Arya 2, take a look
MUMBAI: Marking the 14th anniversary of their iconic collaboration Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar have taken to...
Exclusive! Ehan Bhatt on his chemistry with Khushali Kumar, “We knew what the scene demands and that when you see the chemistry.”
MUMBAI: When it comes to the Hindi movie industry, one of the most adored and respected actresses is Khushali Kumar....
Recent Stories
Randeep
Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings
Latest Video