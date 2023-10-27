Wow: Sara Tendulkar’s NET WORTH will make your jaws drop!

Sara has a whopping 2.2 million followers on Instagram. On her social media, she posts a lot of portraits, fun moments from outings and some family pictures. But Sara famously serves a lot of fashion inspiration.
Sara Tendulkar

MUMBAI :Former ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar seems to grab headlines everywhere she goes. The pretty girl has also been in the news for her rumored link up with cricketer Shubman Gill. Ever since she was little, she has been attending Bollywood events and parties with her parents. She is the oldest daughter of cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar and Dr. Anjali Tendulkar.

Sara has a whopping 2.2 million followers on Instagram. On her social media, she posts a lot of portraits, fun moments from outings and some family pictures. But Sara famously serves a lot of fashion inspiration. 

Sara has her own set of following on social media, her followers enjoy all the travel and fashion content she puts out. Even though Sachin denied that Sara would be making her Bollywood debut, she did make her modeling debut for Ajio Luxe’s summer catalog.

As a result of her career in the fashion industry, Sara’s net worth ranges from Rs. 50 lakh to Ts. 1 crore owing to her career into modeling, fashion and brand sponsorships. 

Sara looks stunning and is associated with notable campaigns and prestigious fashion weeks. She is one of the dominant figures to give cut-throat competition in the modeling and fashion industry. 

Sachin Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar Shubman Gill Instagram Ajio Luxe Sachin Tendulkar TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

