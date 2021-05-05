Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma shares PICS of ‘The 5 am club’; says ‘Going to miss the bubble family’

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma Chahal is pretty active on social media. She regularly shares posts to update fans about her whereabouts. Today she shared a few pictures of ‘The 5 am club’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dhanashree shared several pictures wherein she can be seen posing with Yuzvendra, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers. As the Indian Premier League (IPL) got postponed, Dhanashree said that she is going to miss the bubble family. “The 5 am club Going to miss the bubble family,” reads her caption. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed IPL 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out Dhanashree’s post here.

As mentioned above, Dhanashree Verma is pretty active on social media. Recently, she shared cool pictures of herself, setting major style goals for fans. In the pictures, she can be seen donning the classic combination of denim and white top. To accompany her post, she wrote, “If one has faith, one has everything.” Take a look below.

On the work front, Dhanashree Verma Chahal has gained immense popularity for her dance videos. She had recently collaborated with popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill for the peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’.

On the personal front, she tied the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal in 2020. After getting engaged, they married on December 22. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Chahal are one of the most popular and cutest couples.

