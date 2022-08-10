Ssudeep Sahir: Social media has definitely become a crucial part of the industry

MUMBAI:Actor Ssudeep Sahir, who was last seen in the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, says that social media is very important for all celebrities today. He adds that he feels connected with his fans through the medium.

“It’s definitely become a crucial part of the industry. It’s great to connect with the fans via live sessions. Also, I especially love the fan-made edits, they are so creative and unique. I try to be active on Instagram as much as I can but honestly, I’m not very good at it,” he says.



Ask him how he would guide a budding actor, and he says, “I would say be honest to your craft. If you’re good at your job nothing can stop you. But be ready for the highs and the lows, be patient and remember what’s meant for you, will come to you.”

However, he says, it’s important to balance your work and personal life. “Work is important but so is family. Money will come but this time will never come back and I 100% believe in this. I try to take a day off every week so that I can spend that day with my wife and son. Because on a normal day of shooting, you go early and by the time you come back it’s late. I make sure I take mini breaks, it could be just a couple of days off but it’s important to spend that time with family. When the show wraps up, I just take off with my family for a month-long break,” he says.

Talking about his future plans, he says, “In the future, I just wish to do some good work and aspire to play a character which I haven’t played before. I definitely want to play a twisted character with shades of grey. Too soon to say anything right now once something solidifies, I’ll be able to say more.”



