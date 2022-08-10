10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles

10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles

MUMBAI :COLORS' hit show 'Durga Aur Charu' is taking a thrilling turn as it jumps 10 years into the future. Rachi Sharma will now bring to life the character of Durga, while Adrija Roy takes on the role of Charu. The once inseparable sisters now lead separate lives, each pursuing their dreams and facing new challenges. Durga, now a successful lawyer, still looks up to Charu as her inspiration, but Charu has changed and no longer values friendship. Despite their differences, the paths of Durga and Charu are bound to cross, and the future of their relationship remains uncertain. Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster as the sisters navigate love, friendship, and their changing dynamics.

Rachi Sharma essaying the role of Durga says, “Bringing Durga to life on screen has been a true labor of love for me. She is a character that resonates deeply with me, and I am honored to have the opportunity to bring her journey to life for the audience. She is a symbol of strength, love, and unwavering determination who will be an inspiration for all. Durga is a complex and multi-faceted character, and I am excited to delve into her world and bring her story to life. This role is a challenge, but I am up for it and can't wait to see where this journey takes me and the audience.”

Adrija Roy essaying the role of Charu says, "I am thrilled to be stepping into the role of Charu, who is a truly inspiring and fearless character. As an aspiring lawyer, Charu battles her challenges with passion and determination, always striving for justice and truth. Taking on this role is a huge responsibility, but I am eager to do it justice and bring my energy and enthusiasm to the character. I hope the audience continues to love and support the show as it takes this exciting leap forward, and I can't wait to share Charu's journey with everyone."

