12-hour shifts leave TV soap actors with no personal life: Pratiksha Rai

After playing important characters in 'Udann' and 'Pavitra Bhagya', Pratiksha Rai is now seen as the antagonist in 'Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer'.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 14:52
Advanced Search 12-hour shifts leave TV soap actors with no personal life: Pratiksha Rai

MUMBAI : After playing important characters in 'Udann' and 'Pavitra Bhagya', Pratiksha Rai is now seen as the antagonist in 'Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer'.

She talks how demanding televisions soaps are, the kind of response she is getting from the audience, and how different she is from the negative character she plays.

Shooting for a daily soap, Pratiksha said, can be quite challenging. Long hours at work leave an actor with hardly any time for personal chores.

"You don't get time to focus on your personal life. Recently, I shot for a heavy-duty track because of which I didn't get time for my workout or even to call my parents. When you work for a daily soap, you don't get time to groom yourself, you don't get holidays and you end up shooting for more than 12 hours every day.

"But you also get a lot in return, especially recognition. So, it is indeed difficult and one must learn to balance work with one's personal life," Pratiksha pointed out.

Delving into her character, she shared the audience response: "I get both good and negative comments. People write that I am extremely bad, as I have come between the lead couple (Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra) and torture their children. I want to tell them that I am nothing like Kaajal. I dote on kids."

She added: "I am glad that people take the character so seriously and appreciate my acting. But I still have a long way to go. I am proud that people know me from my character and wonder whether I am like the character in real life. I am grateful for the opportunity," she adds.

So, is she anything like her character? Pratiksha replies: "Everyone has a dark side. I am not jealous like Kaajal. My father always taught me not to compete with others and hence, I don't feel the emotion of jealousy ever. Kaajal can go to any extent to achieve what she has set out for. While I can never be mean, I relate to her junoon (craziness) of accomplishing her goals."

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

 

 

Udann Pavitra Bhagya Pratiksha Rai Chahat Pandey Avinash Mishra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 14:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
12-hour shifts leave TV soap actors with no personal life: Pratiksha Rai
MUMBAI : After playing important characters in 'Udann' and 'Pavitra Bhagya', Pratiksha Rai is now seen as the...
Abhishek Banerjee on 'Nazarandaaz' and 'Rana Naidu': It's such an exciting time
MUMBAI :It is an exciting time for actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has a flood of back-to-back releases such as 'Bhediya...
Pavail Gulati shares his experience working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna
MUMBAI : Actor Pavail Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh...
Explosive! Times when TV celebs like Fahmaan Khan, Neil Bhatt and many others didn't hold back their words when slamming toxic fans
MUMBAI: While celebrities get love and adulation from all corners of the world, they are also subjected to trolling,...
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai: Curious! Indu and Ritesh put their points forward, Decision pending
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'