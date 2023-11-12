15 years of Karan Kundrra: Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s most seductive and sensuous pictures!

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the most dashing and good-looking actors in the television industry. Karan is known for his stint in television shows in the likes of Kitani Mohabbat Hai, MTV Fanaah, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and many other serials. In the non-fiction space, Karan has been seen in MTV Love School, MTV Roadies, Temptation Island which he is currently hosting, and some more projects.

Along with that Karan is also very stylish. He has an amazing sense of style and dressing and has the paps smitten wherever he goes. Karan also has a good social media following and his fans cannot have enough of him.

Along with this, Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support, calling them iconic real-life couples.

We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile to her face. Currently, Karan and Tejasswi are seen as hosts of Temptation Island and are doing pretty well for themselves.

In one of the episodes, Tejasswi came as a guest on the show where the two shared some details of their love story.

On the show Karan revealed how he cannot sleep without Tejasswi Prakash, he told the contestants if that is the feeling one has then you should understand that that person is madly in love and it's genuinely true.

Today, Karan completes 15 years in the industry and on this occasion, we take you through some of the hottest and most romantic moments of Tejasswi and him which give us major couple goals.

Karan and Tejasswi look like they are made for each other. Nothing less than perfect!

Tejasswi and Karan are painting the town red with their love

#TejRan are head over heels in love with each other

Looks like they are meant for each other and cannot keep their hands off each other

Moments from Karan and Tejasswi’s ‘Aafat dairies’



