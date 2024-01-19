22nd January, 9 AM to 7.30 PM: Witness the Journey so far of Lord Ram in Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s divine epic ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ has struck a chord with viewers, showcasing the timeless journey of Lord Ram and emphasizing wholesome values and life lessons that remain relevant even today. Thus far, viewers have witnessed the divine birth of Lord Ram, his reunion with King Dashrath after his return from the gurukul, and how he confronts the dreaded Taadka. And viewers are now witnessing a pivotal moment in the narrative, with the grand ‘Ram – Sita Swayamwar!’ 
 
After giving moksha to Ahilya, who was condemned to become a stone, Lord Ram follows Sage Vishwamitra to Mithila, where he participates in the ‘Sita Swayamvar’ organized by King Janak in the palace. King Janak has proclaimed that a man strong enough to lift the Shiv Dhanush will be wedded to his daughter, Sita, and Lord Ram is not only able to lift and string the bow but also bend it so that it snapped in the middle. And thus, the grand Swayamvar of Sita will conclude with her sacred marriage with Lord Ram.
 
Speaking about the current highpoint of this saga and his experience of shooting with his co-star, Prachi Bansal, actor Sujay Reu said, “This entire sequence has been a phenomenal experience. The scale at which we have shot for this is unparalleled, with so many emotions coming to the fore - the jubilation of the people, Sita’s happiness at Lord Ram breaking the Dhanush, and Lord Ram’s calmness yet joy of finding his soulmate amidst all of this has been an enriching occurrence for me. Prachi is such an understanding co-star and it helps to have someone like her to bring out the mutual respect, trust, and a deep understanding that characterizes Ram and Sita’s love for each other.” 
 
Watch All Episodes of Shrimad Ramayan, on 22nd January, from 9 AM to 7.30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television:


 
And keep watching new episodes every Monday to Friday at 9 PM.
