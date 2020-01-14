4 Reasons to watch the Hina Khan starrer - ‘Damaged 2’ on MX Player!

MUMBAI: We all know what psychological thrillers do to our minds – they challenge you, keep you on the edge and make you consider questions ranging beyond what we consider normal.

Bringing to audiences a psychological drama with an added thrill of a supernatural element, MX Player has added the much awaited ‘Damaged 2’ to its content library which is set to blow your mind and make for a nail - biting watch.

With a strong female character at the helm of the story, the story traces the lives of Gauri Batra (Hina Khan) and Akash Batra (Adhyayan Suman) who run a homestay together. While all may seem idyllic in their world, things begin to unravel when a little girl visiting the homestay goes missing.

Here are 4 reasons why you should NOT miss this spine - chilling thriller.

1. Hina Khan makes her digital debut – She’s bold, she’s sexy and she’s making her debut in the digital world! Hina Khan has wowed viewers and risen to top the charts on TV but with Damaged 2, she is debuting on digital as Gauri Batra, a mysterious character in a genre that is new to her

2. It’s a sure shot ‘Whodunit’ - Who kidnaps the young girl? With multiple subplots running in the background - you’re sure to wonder who the culprit is. Is it the servant or her brother or is it Gauri and Akash? This whodunit is going to leave you guessing until the very end

3. MX Player is home to some of the best thrillers – Delivering a super successful thriller like ‘Hello Mini’, MX Player is now back with ‘Damaged Season 2’, another show in the similar genre. A story that brings to you supernatural elements filled with mystique, forces you to question what’s real and what’s not

4. Watch for FREE! - What’s better than being able to watch premium content for free at a time where everything you consume on your phone is being charged for? MX Player is a platform that offers premium content to its users for free. Stream MX Player to unravel the mysteries of what goes down in ‘Damaged Season 2’

What are Gauri and Akash hiding? What are the strange noises that come from their house? Is Gauri hallucinating or is she really haunted by a ghost? In this sinister world of Damaged 2, nothing is what it seems and no one is what they appear to be.