4 reasons why COLORS’ new show, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a refreshing take on usual daily soap dramas

MUMBAI : COLORS’ new show ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ has been making waves, drawing attention from homemakers, influencers, and media critics alike. This isn't just another run-of-the-mill television series; it is something that resonates perfectly with the realities of today's society making it more relevant for the audiences. Led by stellar performances from Deepika Singh as Mangal, Sanika Amit as Lakshmi, Urvashi Upadhyay as Mangal’s mother-in-law, and Naman Shaw as Adit, the family drama is a mixed bag of relatable moments, heart-tugging emotions, and relevant themes.

Here are the top four reasons why 'Mangal Lakshmi' is a must-watch!

Do Behno ki Anokhi Kahani

On television we often see two sisters eyeing for attention from the same boy and can go against each other for the same, and hence, Mangal Lakshmi is different from your usual sister drama. It brings to light the empowering yet realistic journey of two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi, who defy societal norms and prioritize respect in their relationships for each other. While the eldest seeks a respectful groom for the younger one, the younger one encourages her elder sister to stand up against the humiliation she faces in her marriage to Adit. The show challenges the notion of tolerating disrespect in marriage and celebrates the courage of women who demand equal treatment.

New spin to the traditional Saas Bahu Dramas

‘Mangal Lakshmi’ offers a refreshing departure from the typical Saas-Bahu drama prevalent in television. Unlike the stereotypical negative portrayal of Saas characters dominating households, this show presents a unique perspective on familial relationships, challenging these social stigmas. The show features not only relatable female protagonists, but a strong supportive character such as Mangal’s mother-in-law, Kusum Saxena played by Urvashi Upadhyay. The way Mangal and her Saasu Maa tackle daily life challenges has resonated with audiences across every corner.

Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw’s Dhamakedaar comeback

Deepika Singh, who rose to immense popularity from her previous show, took a hiatus from the soap opera circle, leaving many fans curious about her absence. Addressing speculation, she revealed that motherhood and a personal lifestyle choice led her to step away from TV shows for a while. However, with her return in ‘Mangal Lakshmi,’ Deepika's big bang comeback has put a full stop to all our curiosities. Known for having essayed the characters of assertive women, the show marks Deepika’s first brush with playing a woman who doesn’t stand up for herself but for her sister. Alongside Deepika, her co-actor Naman Shaw surprises audiences with his complex character, breaking away from his usual roles to depict a male chauvinist husband.

A silent salute to all the homemakers out there!

With chutki bhar sammaan as its ethos, the show addresses important issues such as respect in relationships, and the role of women in their families. By shedding light on these themes, 'Mangal Lakshmi' spark conversations and encourages viewers to reflect on their beliefs and values. It compels the viewers to think about the roles of homemakers, who handle all chores without getting enough credit for it.

