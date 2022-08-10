5 ‘electrifying’ international dance styles to watch out in India’s Best Dancer 3 this weekend

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer Season 3,' is set to wow viewers like never before! With the theme of 'Best Ka International Test,' the contestants will be put to the test as they will need to perform an international dance style to perfection. The fusion of cultures will create a visual spectacle as the videsi tadka will be mixed with desi melodies from the 90s. Here are some of the electrifying dance styles to watch out for in India’s Best Dancer 3.

FLAMENCO

Originated in Spain, this vigorous dance form is a spectacle to admire. Putting a unique desi twist to this dance form will be contestant Hansvi Tonk and choreographer Anuradha Iyengar, who will weave into the choreography a story of revenge! Dancing to the beats of ‘Koi Jaye To Le Aaye' , and fusing Kathak into this bold act, the duo will deliver a flawless act.

WAACKING and AFRO

Tushar Shetty and Norbu Tamang will present waacking - the street dance style of Punking, which originated in the 70s and the Afrobeats dance, which was an amalgamation of different styles in the school of traditional African dance styles with much swag! The duo will move to the beats of 'Baby Baby Mujhe Log Bole’, leaving everybody in awe of them.

ELECTRIC BOOGALOO

Founded in the early 70’s, the electric boogaloo is a dance style that combines modern popping techniques and earlier boogaloo forms. Bringing this videsi style to life on the desi stage of India’s Best Dancer 3 will be Akshay Pal and Vartika Jha, who will be putting on quite a show to the song 'Makhna'. Along with electric boogaloo, the duo will fuse in animation and hip hop, as added elements to the dance routine.

MELBOURNE SHUFFLE

It’s the time to disco as Anjali Mamgai and Aryan Patra will be taking on the Australian Melbourne shuffle, a rave dance style that originated in the late 80’s. Channeling India's Disco King Mithun Chakraborty's infectious energy, the duo will be dancing to the chartbuster 'Jumma Chumma De De'.

EGYPTIAN PHARANOIC

From the rich lands of Egypt to the stage of India’s Best Dancer 3, Boogie LLB and Saumya Kamble will transport viewers with their magical performance of Pharaonic and belly dancing styles on the rhythmic 'Urvashi Urvashi'. The duo will embrace this scintillating style with a lot of panache!

Don’t miss watching these amazing dance styles and more in the 'Best Ka International Test', on 'India's Best Dancer 3', this weekend at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!