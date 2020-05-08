5 movies you cannot afford to miss out on Zee TV this weekend

MUMBAI: As India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel and a responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has always placed its viewers on the highest pedestal over the past 27 years. The channel has always kept its audience entertained through thick and thin. In fact, during this crucial phase of social distancing where each of us is fighting a battle to safeguard ourselves from the pandemic, Zee TV is ensuring that it will keep each and every one entertained while they're stuck at their homes. This weekend as well, the channel is all set to present 5 entertaining and intriguing movies that will evoke nostalgia, laughter, patriotism, and love in the everyone's heart. Zee TV has an interesting line up in store for its viewers, which you absolutely cannot afford to miss out on!

# Holiday: Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to leave you captivated with their action thriller that follows the story of a soldier - Virat who witnesses a bomb blast when he returns home for a vacation. How the charismatic hero sets out to find the sleeper cells operating in Mumbai and prevent the city from another deadly attack forms the rest of the story. But will Virat and his team be able to eliminate the terrorist activities in the city? Tune in to Zee TV on Saturday, May 9th at 6 pm to find out.

# Dream Girl: Ayushman Khurrana along with Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor are all set to take you on a comical ride with Dream Girl. Revolving around the life of Karam (Ayushman), the movie will make you ROFL after Karam takes up a job at a local call centre by turning into the seductive Pooja. While he tries to speak to all his customers in a sultry female voice for boosting the sales of his company, his life completely changes and Karam lands in a series of unusual and crazy situations as the men start falling for him. Will he be able to keep his secret, or will everyone come to know about his tricks? To find out, go on a fun-filled roller coaster ride with Pooja on Saturday, May 9th at 9 pm, only on Zee TV.

# Welcome Back: This star-studded action comedy starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Shruti Hassan and Paresh Rawal is all set to tickle the audience's funny bones this weekend. With the infamous duo of Uday Shetty (Nana Patekar) and Majnu Pandey (Anil Kapoor) giving up their criminal life to become honest businessmen in the third part of this hit franchise, everyone is left surprised. However, their attempt to become good guys is put on hold when they realise that their sister, Ranjana (Shruti) likes a local goon Ajju (John). In a hilarious turn of events, Uday and Majnu are forced to step back into the criminal world to keep them away from each other. But will they be able to keep the lovebirds at arm’s length? Watch all the entertaining twists and turns on Sunday, May 10th at 8.30 am, only on Zee TV.

# Hum Aapke Hai Koun: This Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer is a classic Bollywood family drama showcasing Prem (Salman) and Nisha's (Madhuri) incredible love story. The cute duo falls in love at Rajesh and Pooja’s wedding and they are quite literally inseparable. However, when Pooja is about to inform their family about this good news, in a rather strange turn of events, she passes away. After this tragedy, Nisha’s family asks her to marry Rajesh, but she is not ready for the union. But for his brother's sake, Prem asks Nisha to forget him and marry Rajesh. Fate and love take turns to bring Prem and Nisha together. But will they end up together or will Nisha marry Rajesh? Watch this sweet, emotional drama on Sunday, May 10th at 11.30 am, only on Zee TV.

# Kesari: Based on an incredibly true story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897, this Akshay Kumar-starrer will evoke the spirit of patriotism in your mind and soul. Watch this epic historical on Sunday, May 10th at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

So, what are you waiting for? Tune into Zee TV this weekend for staying entertained during this COVID-19 Lockdown!