5 reasons to watch Star Bharat’s new show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

MUMBAI: Breaking the shackles of Stereotypes ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ brings a fresh plate of content which will give the give the viewers the new perspective and a different take on a love story which is unique and unusual from any other love drama. Here are 5 reasons to watch Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’

It’s Not Your Usual Family Drama:

A breath of fresh air, indeed! No docile bahu attempting to win her family's affection, and no domineering saas cooking wicked saajish. It's a charming tale of two people who fall in love with each other and embark on a journey on love and acceptance beyond the barrier of age. Today where age difference between lovers is becoming a concern to many the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ will break that shackle and change the viewers perspective on the same.

Breaking the stereotype:

Love has no bar, to make this saying true Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ is all here to break the patriarchal mindset of the society that considers age difference between two lovers as a taboo. With a aim to change this stereotypical thought the show will present a different take on a love story which is distinctive from any other love drama but surely get you hooked with the plot and the story.

Iqbal and Rachana’s chemistry is a must watch:

It’s a perfect example of opposite attracts, a fresh pairing on television which is a treat to watch for all the viewers. While Iqbal will be seen in a true gentleman avatar Rachana’s naïve personality makes them a perfect pair. Despite their age difference their mind-blowing chemistry will stun the audience.

The Characters Are Amazing:

Iqbal and Rachana’s character is different from one another. While Iqbal is a high-class business man, Rachana is a middle-class girl who is shy and naïve in nature. But the best part about them is they both are family oriented and relatable. Apart from the lead we will also see some renown faces from the television world in the show such as Sneha Wagh and Deepshikha Nagpal in a never seen before Avatar.

It’s So Realistic:

Not only the show is different from the regular saas-bahu drama, but it’s also not your regular love story. It’s a story about two individuals who are totes different from each other. Dev is a smart business man and Rachana is simple middle-class girl from Indore. Love is not in their way so far but destiny has different plans for them. Their story feels organic and realistic which makes it relatable to the viewers.

Stay tuned to watch ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ every Monday-Saturday at 8pm only on Star Bharat.