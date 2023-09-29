500 episodes and counting for Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Radha Mohan

MUMBAI: It’s a joyous occasion for the cast and crew of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan as they complete 500 episodes. A show that started as a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has emerged as an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats.
 
In recent episodes, viewers witnessed how after Damini’s plan of getting Radha killed fails, and in retaliation she cleverly gets Mohan’s mother to sign property papers of Trivedi Bhawan on her name. Using this to her advantage, she asks the family members an option to leave the house or stay back without Radha.   
 
Having entertained the audience for almost one and a half years now, the cast and crew are very grateful to the fans who have made the show reach the significant milestone of 500 successful episodes. In fact, they even celebrated the momentous occasion with a small celebration on the sets of the show. 
 
Shabir Ahluwalia said, “This is a great feeling for all of us. It doesn’t feel like we’ve completed 500 episodes already. We’ve been working on the show for almost one and a half years now and the love we have received for our hard work is unparalleled, we are grateful to each viewer of the show. The credit goes to every cast and crew member who have worked tirelessly every day since we have started shooting. I would love to thank all my fans and the show’s fans, for joining us in this remarkable journey. Waiting for many more such celebrations in the future.”
 
Neeharika Roy said, “I am incredibly grateful and humbled as our show has crossed a milestone of 500 episodes. It showcases that the hard work, dedication, and passion of every member of our amazing cast and crew, has been worth it. This show is my first show as the lead, and the journey has been amazing. Playing the role of Radha has been a roller coaster ride for me, I have learned a lot. We have achieved this milestone just because of our fans, I just hope they continue to shower their love on us like they have done.”
 
While the team celebrated this day by eating some cupcakes on set, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness what will Radha and Mohan do when they face the obstacles created by Damini?

To know what happens next, watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

