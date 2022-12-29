6 FUN-tastic moments to watch out for in the New Year special episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI : Sony's flagship popular talk show The Kapil Sharma Show and its episodes are something every Indian looks forward to binge-watching every weekend. Comedy hosts, celebrities and B-town gossip make the show very popular. The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.Get ready to bring in 2023 with a fabulous New Year's special episode full of comedy, music and dance with Sony Entertainment Televison’s The Kapil Sharma Show, which will welcome the new age comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu, Zakir Khan, Kusha Kapila, along with the music sensation - Richa Sharma & Jasbir Jassi and dancing dynamite the Demolition crew this 31st December. The special guests will leave no stone unturned to make everyone laugh out loud along with host Kapil Sharma and his atrangi parivaar. Adding their tadka to new year’s eve, the new age comedians will be seen having some fun as they roast the special host, Kapil Sharma. Here are 6 fun moments to watch out for in the new year special episode.

The dancing dynamite Demolition Crew to set the stage on fire with their killer performance

India’s Got Talent fame Demolition Crew will give a rocking performance on the Sooryavanshi title track and Aila re aila kickstarting the New year celebration on The Kapil Sharma Show. A pumped up start to the New Year’s eve.

Sakt Launda fame Zakir Khan to transform TKSS stage into Sheron Shayari Mehfil

New age comedian and the Sakt Launda fame Zakir Khan is not only famous for his comic timing but also for his mesmerizing Shayari. On everyone’s demand, he will transform the mood of the whole set and leave everyone in awe of his words.

Singers Richa Sharma and Jasbir Jassi to make a smashing entry to the New Year special

Sensational singer Richa Sharma to make a grand entry singing her most popular song Billo Rani making everyone groove to it. And popular pop singer Jasbir Jassi will make a rocking entry by singing ‘Ek Geda Gidhe Vich Hor Jassi’ taking everyone on a nostalgic ride. Not just that on public demand Jassi will also perform on ‘Koka’ and ‘Dil le gayi kudi’ making it a musical evening to remember.

Singer Richa Sharma and Host Kapil Sharma to sing Pyar Ka Pehla Khat together

Host Kapil Sharma will go on to request his Richa ‘didi’ to sing with him. They will sing ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Khat’ together leaving everyone mesmerised.

Our favourite dhoban Gudiya Laundry wali to make the new age comedians go LOL

The new-age comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu, Zakir Khan, Kusha Kapila will be seen rolling on the floor laughing seeing the quirky andaz of Gudiya Laundry wali.

Raju to turn into a stand-up comedian!

Raju will be seen trying his hands on stand-up comedy which will lead to a fun banter between host Kapil and him about crowd interaction and how the new age comedians perform.

TKSS gang welcomes 2023 with comedy, laughter and music

Host Kapil Sharma along with the whole team and special guests will make a count down to the new year and give a grand welcome to 2023 on a musical note as singers Jasbir Jassi, Richa Sharma and Kapil will be seen singing some superhit songs.

Tune into the New Year Special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on 31st December at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television