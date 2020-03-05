7 days 7 plays: Zee Theatre celebrates ‘Stories of Strength’ this Women’s Day

MUMBAI: Women have been taking the lead in every sphere of life, be it reel or real. Ahead of International Women's Day, Zee Theatre celebrates stories of strength through 7 interesting plays on Tata Sky Theatre. A week-long celebration starting from the 7th of March 2020, acknowledges Indian women and their contribution to society. The seven plays include Doll's House, Gudiya Ki Shaadi, Shireen Shah, Saku Bai, Agnipankh, White Lily and Night Rider and Where Did I Leave My Purdah?

For all the content enthusiasts out there, this is the perfect opportunity to explore the magic of theatre with deeply moving and powerful stories.

Doll's House is a story of a married woman played by Swastika Mukherjee, who struggles between protecting a secret that could shake her marriage. While yearning for her husband’s affection rather than being just his prized doll.

Gudiya Ki Shaadi The play stars Shweta Basu Prasad as the eponymous character Gudiya who loses her eyebrows due to a mix-up between her shampoo and hair removal cream. This comedy of errors takes a light-hearted jab at the standards of beauty set by society on women.

Shireen Shah is a compelling story that delves deep into the human psyche and the emotions one experiences after a traumatic event. The story is set against the 2002 Gujarat riots, when Shireen played by Dilnaz Irani accidentally meets her tormentor (Harsh Khurana) after eleven years.

Saku Bai is a story of a common yet uncommon woman who celebrates life despite every hurdle that comes her way. Veteran actress Sarita Joshi performs Sakubai in a one-woman act written by Nadira Zaheer Babbar.

Agnipankh is a set against the oppressive Zamindarni system of 1948 where the fiercely strong Durgeshwari played by Mita Vashisht goes to lengths to preserve her position both in the family and the society.

White Lily and the Night Rider explores the age of social media through the lens of two 30-somethings played by Sonali Kulkarni and Milind Phatak; who use pseudonyms and fall in love with each other, only to uncover different personalities when they actually meet.

Where Did I leave my Purdah? tells the riveting tale of Nazia a once famous stage diva decides to direct a modern adaptation of Shakuntala. The story moves between her past and present revealing hidden angers and former passions. Directed by Sahitya Akademi award winner Mahesh Dattani, the play stars Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta and Sohaila Kapur in lead roles.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer - Special Projects, ZEEL says, "At Zee Theatre we believe in showcasing stories that will raise tough questions and start conversations about our society. This Women’s day we want to celebrate the stories of women coming from all walks of life. Through these 7 plays, we want to showcase the many hats women don with ease. Be it Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta, Sarita Joshi or any of the actors in these plays, they are remarkable role models both in reel and real life."

