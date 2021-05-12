8 television actors who reprised their famous characters and rocked it yet again

MUMBAI: A lot of television shows have been made lately. While some work wonders, some don't receive that kind of appreciation from the viewers.

We have seen how a lot of sequels have been made in Bollywood with a fresh new star cast with a few actors reprising their famous characters.

The television industry has also followed the same pattern and launched many such shows in recent times.

So, let's take a look at popular TV actors who reprised their famous characters for the new season of the shows:

1. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

She played the role of Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya and became a household name. The actress reprised the role of the same in the show's season 2.

2. Mohammad Nazim

The actor played the role of Ahem Modi in the previous season of Saathiya and was seen as Jaggi/Gopi kaka in the show's season 2.

3. Rupal Patel

Rupal became a household name for her character Kokila on Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Fans were thrilled to see her back with Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 with the same character.

4. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina won hearts as kinnar Saumya in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. After a gap of few years, Rubina made a comeback on the show with the same character.

5. Dipika Kakar

She is known for her role Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and she yet again is seen as Simar in the show's season 2.

6. Pooja Gor

The actress is well-known for her character Pratigya in Star Plus' show Pratigya. Pooja went on to reprise her role for the show's season 2.

7. Arhaan Behl

Arhaan was seen as Krishna Singh in Star Plus' show Pratigya and has again reprised the role of the same character in Pratigya 2.

8. Dev Joshi

Dev became a superhero at such a small age when he played the role of Baal Veer. The actor is currently seen as Baalveer in the show's season 2 as well.

Apart from these, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan also reprised their roles as Shivanya, Ritik and Sesha for the series of Naagin.

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma also made a smashing comeback as Siddharth and Roshni with Jamai Raja season 2.0.

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti reprised the role of Asas and Zoya in Qubool Hai season 1 and 2.

