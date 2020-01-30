90’s music legends to come back on-screen for the first time on Zee TV

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. In recent years, the franchise has introduced the music fraternity to some truly talented young singing prodigies like Sugandha Date, Shreyan Bhattacharya, Anjali Gaikwad, Tanya Sharma, Shanmukhpriya, Sonakshi Kar and everyone’s favourite ‘Chote Bhagwaan’ Jayas Kumar. The new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is all set to welcome the trio of the 90’s legends Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as judges and the popular anchor Maniesh Paul as the host. With the talent and camaraderie of judges and contestants along with Maniesh’s comic timing, the audiences are in for a delightful weekend treat all through the season of this perfect mix of a music-talent show.

Coming back to television after almost 12 years, Kumar Sanu said, “It took a show like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs for me to want to return to television. The platform has a legacy of over 25 years of showcasing the best singing talent. The idea of Alka ji, Udit ji and I coming back together as a reunion of the 90’s playback brigade appealed instantly as we share a great, easy going camaraderie between us. Many of our songs are a rage at the moment with their remixes being thoroughly enjoyed by the audience. So, it’ll be great fun to reconnect with the two of them and recreate the magic of the 90’s while guiding and mentoring some of the brightest singing talent of the country.”

Joining the judge’s panel, Judge Alka Yagnik said, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs has been a very special journey for me since almost a decade now. I am elated to be a part of this iconic singing reality show once again. We are here to nurture and develop the kids rather than judge them. It'll be a privilege to watch some of these kids grow into household names and make their parents and loved ones immensely proud. Additionally, I am really thrilled about the 90’s theme this season and all the more excited to be working with my long-time friends Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu which is already giving me nostalgia! Eagerly waiting for the show to hit the TV screens”.

On being associated with the show as a judge, Udit Narayan said, “Zee TV and especially the platform of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa have always been very special to me as apart from giving our music fraternity some of its finest talent, the show has even launched my son Aditya as a host and I am very thrilled to be a part of the judges’ panel for this season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Kumar ji ( Sanu), Alka Ji and I have worked together for over three decades and given audiences some memorable melodies. We share a great rapport and I am hoping that the audience will like all three of us coming back together on the small screen this time. I personally look forward to meeting the new talent this season will bring forth as I believe there is so much to learn from our youngest generation. Their maturity and thirst for proving themselves at such a young age inspires me!”

On joining the show Maniesh Paul said, “I am extremely excited to be associated with Zee TV, especially to host the season 8 of the franchise which has given India some of its finest singing sensations from different corners of the country. It still surprises me that these kids of our country are so immensely talented and hard-working at such a tender age and I strongly believe that we all should take some inspiration from these prodigies. Speaking about the talent this year Maniesh added, “We are on a talent hunt and we are hosting auditions in all four zones of India to give an opportunity to every single child with a gifted voice. I am looking forward to meeting this year’s contestants soon and interacting with them. Additionally, this season will be all the more special for the kids as they will get to learn a lot from the 90s' singing legends who will not only be judging the show but also mentoring and nurturing the contestants through their journey to finale."