News

Aalisha Panwar: Dancing is like a stressbuster

DhariniSanghavi's picture
By DhariniSanghavi
29 Mar 2020 06:30 PM

MUMBAI: "Ishq Mein Marjawan" actress Aalisha Panwar, who is a trained Kathak dancer, says dance can be a stressbuster.

"I have been very fond of dance since the beginning. I used to perform at every event of my college. I am a trained Kathak dancer and I want to explore more. I also have to learn other dance forms. I am planning to start by taking out time after shooting soon," said Aalisha.

"I have not got any opportunity in my career where I can present my art of dancing. For me, dancing is like a stress buster. No matter how tired I am after working, fresh energy returns to me once I dance," she added.

Aalisha is currently seen in the Star Bharat show "Meri Gudiya", which is based on the story of a mother and a daughter. The mother dies and returns to protect her four-year-old daughter Avi. Her soul settles in the daughter's doll.

Tags Aalisha Panwar Colors Ishq Mein Marjawan Star Bharat Meri Gudiya Avi Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Checkout the latest photo shoot of Payal Ghosh

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here